Heading to Mexico? Canada issues travel advisory amid drug cartel violence (VIDEO)

Canada has issued a travel advisory for Mexico amid widespread violence in Sinaloa State since the arrest of a drug cartel leader.

The government is warning travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the country after an Aeromexico plane headed from Culiacán, Sinaloa to Mexico City was hit by gunfire Thursday morning.

No passengers or employees were harmed, reported Reuters.

“The Culiacán and Mazatlán airports are closed,” tweeted the Canadian government. “If you are there, limit your movements and shelter in place if possible.”

⚠️ Canadians in #Mexico ⚠️

There is widespread violence in #Sinaloa State since the arrest of a cartel leader. The Culiacán and Mazatlán airports are closed. If you are there, limit your movements and shelter in place if possible.

Social media videos showed the terrifying incident at Culiacán airport.

Passengers and crew members on the plane hid behind their seats. You can hear children crying in the background.

In another video, you can hear gunfire in the background, as armed police hide behind vehicles.

#México // Aeroméxico confirmó que el avión del vuelo AM165 fue impactado por las balaceras que se desataron en #Culiacán, en donde los pasajeros debieron cubrirse ante los impactos. Los aeropuertos de Cualiacán, Mochis y Mazatlán no tendrán más actividad comercial este día.

Sources told Reuters that the drug lord Ovidio Guzman, son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, had been arrested.

“There are burning cars, exchanges of fire, and threats to essential infrastructure, including airports,” reads Canada’s travel advisory.

The federal government is urging those who are in Sinaloa to do the following: