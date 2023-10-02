Feds look to space to fight wildfires

This year’s historically bad wildfire season has the federal government searching for new ways to battle future blazes.

Driving the news: Three government agencies, including the Canadian Space Agency, are working together on a plan to use a series of satellites to monitor and track wildfires around the country.

The program, WildFireSat, will use satellites to provide detailed data every half-hour that first responders can use on the ground to stop wildfires from spreading.

In addition to WildFireSat, other solutions designed to mitigate the harm of wildfires, including innovative fire suppression tools, have already been deployed across the country.

Why it matters: Canada experienced the worst wildfires in its history this year, and governments urgently need more tools to fight them.

This year alone, BC’s provincial government spent $770 million fighting wildfires that have burnt 25,000 square kilometres in the province, eclipsing previous records.

Yes, but: WildFireSat’s launch is still years away, with the program aiming to send satellites into space by 2029.