Canada ranked one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly travel destinations on the planet

June is Pride Month, and Canadians can take pride in knowing that the country has been ranked one of the best in the world for LGBTQ+ travel.

Although there have been major changes in laws and norms for same-sex marriage and the rights of LGBTQ+ people, public acceptance remains divided in many countries.

To raise awareness of global attitudes for LGBTQ+Pride Month, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser released a report on “The Best Countries for LGBTQ+ Travel in 2021.”

The report compared 34 countries across eight key indicators of LGBTQ+ friendliness, such as societal acceptance, marriage rights, and gender identity laws.

Based on these indicators, Canada received 7th spot out of 34 and a travel index score of 95.5 out of 100 points.

Canada comes seventh behind Sweden, Netherlands, Spain, France, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Here’s a look at the 20 Best Countries for LGBTQ+ Travel in 2021, according to the survey:

Sweden Netherlands Spain France United Kingdom Germany Canada Australia Brazil Argentina South Africa Italy Israel United States Czech Republic Mexico Greece Poland Slovakia Philippines

Canada also has established the following gay-friendly laws and rights:

Sexual activity for same-sex couples has been legal since 1969.

Marriage rights were legal in some provinces and territories since 2003, nationwide since 2005.

Adoption rights were legal in some provinces and territories since 1996, nationwide since 2011.

Military service rights were legal since 1992; Includes transgender people.

Banned all anti-gay discrimination in Manitoba and Ontario since 2015, and Vancouver and Nova Scotia since 2018.

Gender identity laws within all of Canada since 2017.

Domestic partnerships in Nova Scotia (2001); Civil unions in Quebec (2002); Adult interdependent relationships in Alberta (2003); Common-law relationships in Manitoba (2004).

So if you are part of the LGBTQ+ community, Canada may be the perfect travel destination for your next adventure.