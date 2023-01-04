January is typically the coldest month of the year and depending on where you are in Canada, you might not believe it as temperatures are going to be downright pleasant.

According to The Weather Network, the first half of January could be more on the milder side when it comes to cold wintery weather, but that could change for the second half of the month.

It comes after most of the country was brought to its knees during some bone-chilling cold and heavy snow over the holidays, leading to major travel woes and cutting of mail delivery.

We had a look at what The Weather Network predicts could be coming in terms of January’s winter weather.

BC’s outlook

Mild pacific air is moving across most of Canada during the first two weeks of January. This means above-seasonal temperatures will likely be in store until mid-month, with some days getting close to double-digit temperatures.

The Weather Network says that it won’t be all patio parties and socks and sandals, however, as “high-impact winter weather can still occur.”

Plus, a weather pattern eerily similar to the one British Columbians saw during December could bring some periods of colder-than-normal conditions.

“While storms will track south of the border at times, the jet stream will meander north and south during the month and should deliver enough storms to bring near-normal or slightly above-normal precipitation totals to the South Coast region of BC, including Vancouver and Victoria.”

Sadly, for snow lovers, there is no chance of more flakes in the near future for lower elevations. But, BC’s ski hills could see lots of fresh powder.

Like BC, places like Edmonton and Calgary will get a welcome break from the freeze for the first few weeks of the month, according to The Weather Network.

Plus that jet stream that will sweep across BC is also slated to bring some storms to the prairies by the end of the month.

However, early indications suggest there won’t be as many records broken in January as there were in December.

“We expect that western and central Canada will be near seasonal during the second half of January as a result of back-and-forth swings in temperature,” The Weather Network says.

While storms are a possibility for southern BC and the Prairies by the end of the month, for folks in Ontario and Quebec, it might hit much sooner.

The Weather Network says “multiple systems” may spell the return of a “winter mess” in Quebec and Ontario, citing a “renewed batch” of a “wintry mix” of freezing rain, snow, and/or ice pellets.

Expect an “abrupt transition” into a period of wintry weather for regions that have been seeing unseasonably warm starts to 2023.

The weather agency is crediting this week’s sudden shift to a “low-pressure system” moving into the Great Lakes and pushing down into Ontario and Quebec this week.

By the end of the month, “we expect that much of eastern Canada will tip to the mild side of seasonal.”

With files from Amir Ali, Laine Mitchell, and Ty Judah