The Canada-India spat isn’t getting any better — here's what's happening

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the spat between Canada and India isn’t the kind that’s easily resolved over a few texts and a round of beers.

What happened: India is reportedly demanding that Canada remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country by next week to match the number of diplomats the country has in Canada.

One source told the Financial Times that India has threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of excess diplomats remaining past that deadline.

While Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly refused to comment on the report’s accuracy, she did say Canada is looking to resolve tensions through private talks.

Catch-up: Tensions with India have risen since the Canadian government claimed it had credible evidence linking India to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Why it matters: Along with the travel advisory and visa service suspension, the diplomatic disappearing act is another sign that one of Canada’s most important foreign relationships is rapidly deteriorating.

India provides the most new immigrants to Canada these days, and a long-lasting fallout could hamper Canada’s ambitious immigration targets.

It would also hurt the economic relationship between the countries, which is supposed to be taken to new heights with a free trade deal.

What’s next: The PM said Canada was “not looking to escalate” things, but it does want India to play ball with an investigation into the killing. India might get strong-armed into cooperating by the US, but that doesn’t mean diplomatic relations are reparable.

