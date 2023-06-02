Canada just launched a new category-based immigration program

The Government of Canada has launched a new immigration program under the existing Express Entry management system.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from across the world immigrate to Canada for the promise of a better future. Last year, the country welcomed a historic number of new immigrants — 431,645 permanent residents.

With Canada’s labour shortage in mind, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) created the category-based program to fill countless positions to help employers nationwide.

We are launching a new process to welcome skilled workers with specific talents, training, or language ability to Canada. This innovative approach to our Express Entry system addresses labour needs and strengthens French communities across the country: https://t.co/iW4WAfsHll pic.twitter.com/6TKzpbBWJu — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) May 31, 2023

“The Government of Canada is building an immigration system that acts as a catalyst for growth, empowering businesses, helping address their labour needs and strengthening French communities,” IRCC said in a release on Wednesday. “When combined, these efforts will ensure Canadians benefit from economic and social prosperity for years to come.”

Canada’s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the category-based selection would allow Canada to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents with specific skills, training or language ability.

“Everywhere I go, I’ve heard loud and clear from employers across the country who are experiencing chronic labour shortages,” said Fraser. “These changes to the Express Entry system will ensure that they have the skilled workers they need to grow and succeed.”

According to the feds, this year, the first-ever category-based selection will focus on candidates with solid French language proficiency or work experience in specific fields.

This year’s focus fields include healthcare, science, technology, engineering, mathematics and STEM professions, transport, agriculture and agri-food, and trades, such as carpentry, plumbing, and contracting.

Those interested can expect more details on the timings of these invitations and are asked to stay tuned — more information will be released in the coming weeks.

The government believes category-based selection will make its Express Entry program “more responsive to Canada’s changing economic and labour market needs.”

