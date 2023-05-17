Can't afford a home in Canada? These homes in Italy will cost you less than $70K (PHOTOS)
Fed up with Canada’s extortionate house prices?
Maybe you should consider buying a home in Italy instead.
From the Mediterranean climate to the architecture, history and food, what’s not to love about Italy?
While Canada’s housing market skyrockets, Italy offers prospective home buyers a more affordable alternative.
Purchasing property in a foreign country always comes with challenges, but if you are ready to take on the research and renovations, a dream home in Italy could be yours.
Top-to-bottom house in Lucito, Campobasso —$32,000
This three-bedroom home is located in the charming village of Molise, only a 45-minute drive from the Adriatic coast.
Built from stone, the house has vaulted ceilings, a cellar, and a water well.
It also has a panoramic terrace with beautiful views of the surrounding scenery.
The building does not require any structural work, just some cosmetic revamping.
Detached house in Cairo Montenotte, Savona — $51,000
This detached house in Savona comes with a terrace and two hectares of land.
The property is located in the hamlet of Monti and has stunning views of the surrounding valley.
Currently used as a warehouse, the property requires significant renovations to be converted into a home.
Two-bedroom townhouse in Pennapiedimonte, Chieti — $51,000
If you have ever dreamed of escaping to your very own Italian townhouse, this stone property could be for you.
The detached property has a balcony with views of the medieval village of Pennapiedimonte.
The house is in good condition with radiators and double-glazed windows and does not require renovation.
Plus, it’s less than an hour from Pescara International Airport and only a few hours’ drive from Naples and Rome.
One-bedroom house in Spoleto, Perugia — $13,000
If you are planning your Italian escape on an even lower budget, look no further than this one-bedroom property in the village of Fogliano.
The building requires restoration but has a fireplace and a small private garden.
It also has amazing views of the hills of Spoleto.
Self-contained apartment in Cinigiano, Grosseto — $34,000
You could be the envy of friends and family with this apartment in the hamlet of Sasso D’Ombrone, Tuscany.
This two-bedroom home has a private entrance and is spread over two floors.
The property has been completely restored, ready for you to move in.
Two-bedrom villa in Cinigiano, Grosseto — $58,000
For less than $60,000, this woodland gem could be yours.
Over 100 years old, this enchanting property is located close to the centre of Martina, with a variety of shops and services within walking distance.
The ground floor features a large kitchen and dining room, both with fireplaces. On the first floor are two double bedrooms, and there is potential to convert the attic space into further bedrooms.
Four-bedroom house in Tiglieto, Genoa — $66,000
This rustic four-bedroom home is currently divided into two residential units.
The house is situated in the northern municipality of Tiglieto and is just a couple of minutes walk from a bus stop.
It has been partially restored and comes with a large plot of land.
Are you tempted by any of these homes in Italy? Let us know in the comments.