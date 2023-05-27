Team Canada is headed for gold at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

It didn’t come easy, but Canada was able to punch their ticket to the gold medal game after a 4-2 win over Latvia this morning.

Canada twice trailed in this game, as Dans Locmelis first put Latvia up 1-0, while a Rudolfs Balcers goal in the second put his squad up 2-1. However, Canada was able to claw their way out of both deficits, thanks to goals from St. Louis Blues’ Sammy Blais and Buffalo Sabres’ Jack Quinn.

With the score knotted at two near the midway point of the third period, Milan Lucic fed Adam Fantilli, who made a remarkable move to score his first of the tournament and give Canada the 3-2 lead.

“It was pretty special,” Fantilli said afterward. “I grew up watching [Lucic] my entire life. He gave me that pass, and it ended up going in. That was a pretty surreal feeling.”

That would turn out to be the game-winner, as Philadelphia Flyers’ Scott Laughton was able to seal the deal late on an empty netter to help Canada walk away with a 4-2 win.

“It means everything,” Fantilli said when asked what a gold medal would mean to him. “You come here, and you want to represent your country the best you can. The best way to do that is by winning a gold medal, so hopefully, we can do that and leave here with some hardware.”

While Fantilli was the hero in this one, Montreal Canadiens’ Sam Montembeault continued his excellent tournament between the pipes, kicking aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced. In six games, the 26-year-old owns a stellar 1.32 goals against average, along with a .943 save percentage.

Canada will now sit back and wait for USA and Germany to battle it out to determine who they will play in the gold medal game, which will take place tomorrow at 1:20 pm ET/10:20 PT.