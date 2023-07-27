Canada Goose brings its second-hand trade-in program to Canada

If you’ve got an old Canada Goose jacket that’s still in good shape you’ll now be able to trade it in using the company’s Generations platform, that’s now available in Canada.

On Thursday, Canada Goose announced that it’s launching Generations up north after it first introduced the platform in the US earlier this year.

Canada Goose says the program “gives new life” to items while keeping them in circulation for customers.

Customers can access Generations by going to the program’s online portal to arrange for their items to be sent in.

The trade-in process requires three steps.

First, you locate your item in Canada Goose’s catalogue using the number on the tag. The company provides a range of what you may expect to receive as a credit.

Canada Goose then sends you a prepaid shipping label to mail your items to them. The team will then assess the condition of your garments.

If your piece is eligible for trade-in, Canada Goose will send you a gift card that you can use to spend on the Canada Goose website, on the Generations site, or at a Canada Goose store.

The company is currently only accepting men’s, women’s, and children’s outerwear and clothing, including parkas, bombers, and vests.

Hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, face masks, hood trims, home accessories, and footwear are currently not being accepted.

Shopping on the Generations platform works like any other online store. Customers can choose from many pre-loved items like T-shirts, sweaters, parkas, vests, knitwear, sweatpants, and vests.

Canada Goose says Generations offers a range of styles “iconic heritage pieces, coveted collaboration and exclusive vintage items pulled from its 65+ year archive.”