It wasn’t in your head, you really did pay more for the same items at the grocery store last month than you did previously.

According to Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index report for November, food prices have climbed year-over-year, and many items even spiked significantly from October.

“Prices for food purchased from stores rose 11.4% year over year in November, following an 11.0% gain in October. Food inflation remained broad-based, with prices for groceries rising at a faster rate than the all-items CPI every month since December 2021,” the report reads in part.

Overall, that meant Canadians saw some pretty scary numbers next to their grocery bills and a major hit to their cost of living.

For those who bought fresh fruit, they saw a jump of 11% last month, yikes!

Poultry prices have risen sharply as well, up more than 9% from last year, blamed on reduced global supply as a result of the ongoing avian flu which has forced many farmers to cull their flocks.

Edible fats and oils continue to be incredibly expensive, up 26%, as do coffee and tea, eggs, and cereal products.

Canada’s Competition Bureau has launched an investigation into the rise in food prices.

While Canadians are practically bleeding money at the grocery store, there has been some “savings” elsewhere, according to the report.

The price at the pump fell by almost 4% across the country. Statistics Canada says that is due to a reopening of refineries in the western United States, which brought down record-breaking prices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.8% year over year in November, following a 6.9% increase in October.