As of July 1, the government has started accepting applications for the second benefit period of the Canada Dental Benefit, and families with young children could be eligible.

Families can receive as much as $650 per child per benefit period. As a result, they can receive up to $1,300 for two benefit periods to help with dental care expenses. The first benefit period covered expenses incurred between June 30 to December 1, 2022.

One-third of Canadians do not have dental insurance, therefore do without necessary dental health care, according to Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The benefit is meant to provide extra support to families and provide children with developing teeth and gums “the opportunity to get much-needed dental care.”

“It is estimated that over 500,000 Canadian children will benefit from this targeted investment of up to $938 million,” reads a statement from Health Canada.

Interested in applying for your little ones? You need to meet the following criteria.

Children must be under 12 years old, and the family must have a net income of less than $90,000. It also only applies to families who don’t have private dental insurance.

You can apply from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024; the last application day is June 30, 2024.

If you’re eligible, you could receive a cheque in the mail in 10 business days or a direct deposit that could take up to five business days.

To apply, you’ll need your child’s dental care provider’s details and appointment dates. Your employer and spouse or common-law partner’s employer’s details might also be required.

Start your application by using your CRA My Account.

Check here for more information.