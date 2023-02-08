Here are Canada’s coolest limited-edition coins, and some come with a hefty price tag (PHOTOS)

Whether you’re an avid collector or can simply appreciate beautiful design, coins are one of the small pleasures in life that can make someone’s day.

Imagine finding an unexpected colourful coin in your change or finally securing a special mint for your collection.

Fortunately, Canada has plenty of unique commemorative and collectible coins to go around.

Some are in circulation, and others go for more than the petty cash you keep in your wallet.

Here are some of Canada’s coolest limited-edition coins.

This stunning blue coin celebrates the birth of the famous inventor of the telephone. It began circulating in October 2022, so you may encounter it in your change.

According to the Royal Canadian Mint, Bell’s circulation coin is limited to three million coins, of which two million feature the colour enhancement.

You can purchase a roll of this coin on the Mint’s site. The mintage (or the maximum number of coins that can be produced) is 17,000 rolls, so grab them while you can.

This coin looks straight out of a storybook. It features a coloured design of two swans representing lovers on a body of water surrounded by vibrant flowers. Between them is a red heart-shaped cubic zirconia set into the coin.

With a mintage of only 1,000 coins, it costs a cool $139.95 and is already sold out!

This one’s for sports fans. The 2022 $2 50th anniversary of the Summit Series coin celebrates the exciting hockey game between Canada and the Soviet Union that took place in 1972.

You can get your hands on the vivid red coin in rolls for close to $80.

Santa and his reindeer are featured on this unique coin with a surprise element — if you view it under a black light, you’ll see colourful Christmas lights lighting up the trees.

With a mintage of only 2,500, this coin is currently awaiting stock.

This recently released coin shines a light on Black history in Canada that you may not know about.

Its design honours the service and sacrifice of the members of No. 2 Construction Battalion, the first and only all-Black battalion-sized unit in Canadian military history.

It’s a limited edition with only 5,500 coins minted and available for purchase for $99.95.

2009 Canada Montreal Canadiens Loonie

Lucky Habs fans may have been able to find this in their change back in 2009. Now you can get it on sites like Etsy for close to $10.

Have you ever seen a coin shaped like a person? This limited-edition coin was designed to be shaped like Clara, the heroin of The Nutcracker. It’s housed in a case that lets collectors hang it like an ornament.

If you wanted to have this as a Christmas tree ornament this year, you’re out of luck. With a mintage of only 2,500, it’s currently sold out.