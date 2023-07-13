These two Canadian cities have the world's most competitive job markets

Looking for a new job but finding yourself struggling to find one? It turns out it might be because of where you live.

Resume-building platform Resume.io reveals the top 50 cities worldwide where you will likely find yourself fighting for your dream job.

With the post-pandemic resignation trend looming large, employers have “countless candidates to choose from.”

“Not a very encouraging sentence for those on the job hunt,” states the report.

So the company tracked the number of applicants per job post on LinkedIn, and two Canadian cities made the list.

Toronto is considered the 14th most competitive city, with an average of 65.5 applicants per job, likely because workers in Ontario earn 14% more than the average Canadian.

“It’s certainly a city that knows a thing or two about money — not only is Toronto one of the world’s wealthiest cities based on the number of super-rich individuals that call it home, but it’s also the second-largest financial center in North America,” reads the report. “Not entirely surprising, then, that the third-largest share of the city’s employed folk work in the finance industry.”

Also in the top 50 is Vancouver in the 25th spot. Jobseekers here already know that competition here is fierce – a single job post draws an average of 47.1 applicants.

As for the city with the most competitive job markets in the world, the top spots go to two countries in the Middle East.

Dubai comes in second with 289.9 applications per job, while in Doha, it’s survival of the fittest with around 399 hopeful applicants per job opening, making it the number one most competitive city in the world.

Check out the full list below: