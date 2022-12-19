13 of the 20 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

It’s hardly surprising that Canada is freezing in December. But what is surprising is that, out of the 20 coldest places on Earth, 13 are currently in the Great White North.

Russia and the US dominate the top two coldest places, while the list is filled with spots across Canada.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, the coldest place on the planet is Yakutsk, Russia, where it’s an absurdly brisk low of -53ºC.

The second coldest place to be in right now is Eagle, Alaska, with a low of -51ºC, and the third coldest place is Dawson City, Yukon, at -50ºC.

Dease Lake, BC, and Mayo, Yukon, share the freezing fourth spot with a low of -49ºC, and we’re shivering just thinking about those temperatures!

Two more places in Canada — Deadmen Valley in the Northwestern Territories, and Burwash, Yukon — are in fifth place with a temperature of -46ºC.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.

The arctic air over Western Canada is massive, with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing extreme cold warnings for dozens of areas on Monday, including Southern Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and BC.

On the other extreme, the hottest places on Earth right now are Jiyanklis, Egypt and Ondangwa, Namibia, where it’s currently 40ºC.

What a way to wrap up 2022!

With files from Laine Mitchell