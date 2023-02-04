Eight of the top 10 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

Canada is feeling the winter chill this week as it’s shaping up to be pretty much the coldest country in the world. Well, it’s us and Russia right now.

On Saturday, February 4, according to the latest weather data from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, at least eight of the top 10 coldest places on the planet were here in Canada.

Tied for first place are Yakutsk, Russia, and Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories at a bone-chilling -43°C.

But it’s not just the far remote northern places among the coldest in the world.

Extreme cold is gripping Canada’s Eastern shores. In Halifax, for example, the windchill is approaching -40°C.

New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and parts of Quebec and Ontario are all under extreme cold warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Is it time to look for a flight deal to a sunny place?