Ouch: A cold snap is slamming parts of Canada with wind chills of -60°C

A cold snap is sweeping across parts of Canada, hugging some areas with wind chill values in the -55°C to -60°C range.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for numerous provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nunavut, and Manitoba.

The harshest cold seems to be impacting areas of Nunavut, with Environment and Climate Change Canada calling for “extreme cold wind chill values of minus 55 to minus 60.”

“A departing low-pressure system over Hudson Bay is causing strong winds. These strong winds combined with a bitterly cold air mass over the region is resulting in extreme cold wind chill values,” the warning stated.

Temperatures are expected to moderate during the day for some communities, but extreme cold wind chill conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada added that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, with risks being greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Other parts of Canada under warnings can expect between -40°C and -50°C wind chill values.

You can see the full list of public weather alerts in place for Canada here.

Although it’s exempt from the bitter cold, parts of BC are also experiencing wintry conditions, with winter storm and snowfall warnings in place.

So, there you have it. People across Canada better bundle up during this cold snap — throw on a good movie, grab a blanket, and curl up on the couch. That’s our move!