Travellers pick Canada as one of their favourite countries to visit in 2023

With its scenic natural scapes, modern city centres, and vibrant mix of cultures, Canada is one of the top spots for travellers worldwide.

The Telegraph published its yearly travel awards on Tuesday. These annual awards underwent a halt after 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, the pandemic’s effects on world travel continue to linger, and many previously super-popular countries have been booted out of the voter-based ranking. This includes Fiji, Ukraine, Nicaragua, Lebanon, Guatemala, Bolivia, South Macedonia and more.

Thankfully, Canada has remained a favourite for travellers. Its rank has, however, fallen since 2019, from 7th to 14th.

This year, the top spot went to South Africa, breaking New Zealand’s five-year streak as the #1 globetrotter’s paradise.

New Zealand still stood in second place, followed by Maldives, Japan, Australia, Italy, Kenya, India, Costa Rica, and Botswana in the top 10.

Greece, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius snagged the 11th, 12th, and 13th spots before Canada finally appeared on the list.

The three countries had ranked much lower than Canada in the past three annual rankings.

Canada is home to some of the most appealing cities in the world, so if you haven’t explored yet, you’re missing out.