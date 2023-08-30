Canada beats the US for North America's leading destination

Canada has beat the US, receiving one of the top honours from the World Travel Awards.

The True North was named North America’s leading destination for 2023, taking the top spot away from the US, which won in 2022.

It’s no surprise that Canada won the award this year, with many of its attractions receiving honours in other global rankings.

In June, five cities in Canada were ranked among the world’s best cities in 2023.

Several Canadian cities were also named the most appealing places in the world by another major ranking.

North America’s leading destination wasn’t the only win for Canada at the World Travel Awards.

One of the country’s major airlines, Air Canada, nabbed the award for North America’s leading airline.

Cities like Vancouver took the top spot for North America’s leading cruise port and sports tourism destination.

Niagara Falls was also given the award for North America’s leading tourist attraction, despite other rankings naming it one of the biggest tourist traps in the world.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993. It rewards and celebrates excellence across travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

This year’s awards gala took place in Saint Lucia.

Canada has received nominations for the World Travel Awards in the past.

In 2022, the country was nominated as the world’s leading adventure tourism destination but lost to Costa Rica.