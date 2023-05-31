Testing toxic chemicals on animals could soon be illegal in Canada

Canada could soon ban chemical toxicity testing on animals as the Senate prepares to vote on a bill that would put an end to cruel animal testing methods.

“Developed nations around the world are taking steps to ensure that toxicity testing in animals is a thing of the past,” reads a statement from Humane Society International Canada (HSI/Canada). “Canada should be at the forefront of these efforts and ensure the protection of animals from the cruellest of practices.”

Bill S-5, the Strengthening Environmental Protection for a Healthier Canada Act, passed the Senate in June 2022. If the bill becomes law, alternative research and testing methods would be required to prevent animals from being used in the testing process.

📢 BREAKING NEWS: Bill S-5, which aims to phase-out chemical toxicity testing on animals in Canada, has just passed the House of Commons! It will be moving over to the Senate for a final vote before becoming law. Take action: https://t.co/KewQnUjjKh pic.twitter.com/bklTl9rBTx — HSI/Canada (@HSI_Canada) May 30, 2023

The government would also be required to come up with a plan detailing how it plans to phase out animal testing.

According to HSI/Canada, 150,000 animals were used in studies for regulatory testing in 2021 alone.

In order to study the effects of some chemicals, animals are subjected to harmful testing practices. Animals are force-fed or forced to inhale chemicals. To check for adverse reactions, chemicals are also applied to their skin “without pain relief.”