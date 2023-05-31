NewsPets & AnimalsCanada

Testing toxic chemicals on animals could soon be illegal in Canada

May 31 2023, 5:52 pm
Canada could soon ban chemical toxicity testing on animals as the Senate prepares to vote on a bill that would put an end to cruel animal testing methods.

“Developed nations around the world are taking steps to ensure that toxicity testing in animals is a thing of the past,” reads a statement from Humane Society International Canada (HSI/Canada). “Canada should be at the forefront of these efforts and ensure the protection of animals from the cruellest of practices.”

Bill S-5, the Strengthening Environmental Protection for a Healthier Canada Act, passed the Senate in June 2022. If the bill becomes law, alternative research and testing methods would be required to prevent animals from being used in the testing process.

The government would also be required to come up with a plan detailing how it plans to phase out animal testing.

According to HSI/Canada, 150,000 animals were used in studies for regulatory testing in 2021 alone.

In order to study the effects of some chemicals, animals are subjected to harmful testing practices. Animals are force-fed or forced to inhale chemicals. To check for adverse reactions, chemicals are also applied to their skin “without pain relief.”

