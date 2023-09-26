Calls are growing for Canada to end the ban on rescue dog imports from specific countries.

Golden Rescue, a Canadian not-for-profit dedicated to reducing and rehoming golden retrievers, recently published a media release to raise awareness about the issue ahead of World Rabies Day on September 28.

On World Rabies Day in 2022, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) implemented a ban on “commercial dogs” from over 100 countries from entering Canada.

“Commercial dogs can include, but are not limited to dogs for resale, adoption, fostering, breeding, show or exhibition, research, and other purposes,” the agency stated. The definition also included rescue dogs.

The CFIA said the decision was made to protect Canadians and their pets from dog rabies.

The ban applies to Brazil, Egypt, India, Colombia, and many other countries. The full list can be found here.

However, animal advocates were quick to voice their opposition to the ban, claiming it would prevent shelters and organizations from saving dogs living in terrible conditions across the globe.

In its recent statement, Golden Rescue echoed this sentiment, stating that “countless lives [have been] sentenced to a perilous fate.”

“Rabies is a preventable disease, and reputable rescue organizations like Golden Rescue adhere to all required protocols to ensure the safety of Canadians in their rescue efforts,” stated the organization.

“We know firsthand that with proper procedures in place, the risk of rabies can be effectively mitigated.”

Golden Rescue provided an example of a video out of Egypt that showed “appalling dog treatment and deadly conditions” in an area where the organization said it was previously permitted to rescue dogs.

The organization added that before the ban it was able to successfully rescue 2,000 dogs through the Mission of Love, an international rescue effort.

“The CFIA’s ban has caused immeasurable suffering, leaving countless dogs in desperate need of help,” stated Golden Rescue.

“This World Rabies Day, we stand united, demanding change for the sake of these helpless animals.”

The group is encouraging the public to amplify its cause and “flood the internet with international adoption stories used #AmendTheBan” and tag the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in the posts on social media.

With files from Imaan Sheikh