Canada's "Camino" is a 700 km seaside walking trail (VIDEO)

There’s a fresh way to experience Canada’s coast, and it’s simply breathtaking.

The 700 km Island Walk loops around the picturesque province of Prince Edward Island. According to Island Trails, the walk is “modelled after the famous long-distance walking trail, the Camino de Santiago in Spain.”

Winding down red dirt roads and along beaches, the trail also takes you through PEI’s two major cities – Charlottetown and Summerside – and a ton of cute coastal communities.

You can be fuelled on your journey by filling up on all the freshest East Coast seafood you can eat while taking in the idyllic PEI scenery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Island Walk (@theislandwalk)

It’s easy to love PEI’s red sand beaches, sandstone cliffs, lighthouses, and its Anne of Green Gables vibes.

Whether you want to tackle the entirety of the Island Walk – which could take a month of walking 20 to 25 km per day – or just try a few of its 32 distinctive sections, the best time to do it is from May to October.

So if you’re looking for a good excuse for an East Coast adventure, being among the first to have bragging rights for completing “Canada’s Camino” could be just the inspiration you need.