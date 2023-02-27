WestJet passenger given bus ticket to another province after flight cancellation

A traveller was not happy with WestJet after the airline offered them a bus ticket upon their flight from Calgary to Regina being cancelled.

The one-hour flight from Calgary to Regina was cancelled due to “unscheduled maintenance,” according to an email sent to passengers.

Saskatchewan musician Chris Henderson vented his frustration on social media when the only alternative offered was a bus ticket.

Hahaha @WestJet , this is a joke right? Cancel my flight and offer me a bus ticket from Calgary to Regina? Really?!? pic.twitter.com/NxwabfFdkY — Chris Henderson (@Hendersonmusic) February 26, 2023

In a later tweet, Henderson said he asked if there would be a refund on the tickets and he was told no.

I paid for a 60 min flight. I appreciate that they looked for alternatives, but if you’re gonna stick me on a 9 hour bus ride then at least offer me my money back. — Chris Henderson (@Hendersonmusic) February 27, 2023

For reference, it is a 757 km drive from Calgary to the Saskatchewan capital, making it a nearly eight-hour ride under good driving conditions.

In a statement, WestJet said that the bus was the quickest way to help with everything else that was going on at the time.

“We sincerely apologize to those guests who were impacted by the cancellation of WestJet flight WS298 yesterday from Calgary to Regina due to unscheduled aircraft maintenance. Unfortunately, reaccommodation options were limited due to the high demand for travel over the weekend and significant weather events across Vancouver and Vancouver Island which caused compounding operational impacts and limited aircraft availability,” the airline explained.

“In order to best support impacted guests in reaching their destination as quickly as possible, ground transportation was arranged to provide an immediate travel option for those who were unable to wait for an alternative flight option. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests and apologize again for the disruption to their travel plans.”