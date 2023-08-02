"What a sad human": Homophobic rant in Calgary draws outrage (VIDEO)

Editor’s note: This article includes a video that contains homophobic slurs and may be upsetting to some readers.

A video taken in Calgary of a man hurling homophobic slurs has gone viral, with many people expressing support for the victim.

The incident reportedly took place Tuesday afternoon in downtown Calgary close to a Pride crosswalk painted near Central Memorial Park.

“I was excited to hear of a Pride Walk that was being painted so went to take a look and the verbal attack ensued,” wrote Twitter user @immrfabulous, also known as Ryan Massel, on Tuesday afternoon.

The video starts with the Pride crosswalk and the man walking by saying “f*g,” with Massel saying “You don’t like it, what did you just say to me?” The man responded, “You’re a f*cking f*g, f*ck off, you’re not human. There’s only two genders.”

The man goes on to repeat the slurs at the end of the video as he walks away from the camera.

Today I was a victim of Hate Speech in Calgary. I was excited to hear of a Pride Walk that was being painted so went to take a look and the verbal attack ensued. The police have reached out and I will pursue this under the criminal code of Canada. pic.twitter.com/zvISKMWfqk — Mr.Fab (@immrfabulous) August 1, 2023

Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirmed to Daily Hive that they are investigating the incident that took place downtown at Central Memorial Park. The Hate Crime Prevention Team has been in contact with the victim and has offered support as the investigation continues.

CPS added that hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes, like assault, theft, vandalism, or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate that is based on the personal characteristics of the victim.

The video, which has amassed more than 560,000 views in less than 24 hours, has attracted more than 1,500 comments, with many expressing support for Massel.

What a sad, sad human. I’m so sorry this happened, my friend. Here for you and grateful for all you do. 💕 — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) August 2, 2023

I’m sorry you had to endure such deplorable behavior, but I’m glad the police are involved.

We should always take a strong stance against hate speech and ensure that it is not normalized. — Reyme (@Reyme_KS) August 2, 2023

Hey Calgary. Someone needs to come and collect their bigot. #yyc https://t.co/35y8gaz9NO — The Breakdown (@TheBreakdownAB) August 2, 2023

This video just states the importance of these sidewalks. No one has ever been accused of being less than human for being straight. Thank you to @immrfabulous for sharing this terrible experience so we can see what still exists. https://t.co/sXQSzdGb6e — Ty (@Trucker_Ty_) August 2, 2023

Sorry to see this from my hometown. 👇 https://t.co/bp8jyWGeP1 — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) August 2, 2023

Rarely am I embarrassed to be Canadian but this makes my heart hurt 😔 — AndreaEMitchell (@AndreaEMitchel3) August 2, 2023