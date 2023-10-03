Calgary takes the top spot in new ranking of friendliest cities in the world

It’s a crown jewel in Western Canada, and Calgary was just named the friendliest city in not only the country but the entire world. Yahoo!

The friendliest cities in the world were compiled as part of Conde Nast Traveller’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, with 10 cities making the cut.

Calgary was shown some serious love, with a friendly score of 97.81.

The travel website added that although YYC might be flat, its proximity to the Rocky Mountains makes it an “adventurer’s playground” with “nature and urban living go hand in hand here.”

The chance of spotting the Rockies from anywhere in the city was a huge plus for the reader-voted list, along with outdoor wonderlands like Lake Louise and Banff National Park being just a couple of hours away.

The site also touted the city’s steak restaurants, independent boutiques, and a welcoming multicultural community.

The top two friendliest cities on the planet were also in Alberta — the province’s capital city, Edmonton, landed just behind Calgary with a friendly score of 95.71.

The top five friendliest cities were as follows:

Quebec City, Quebec

Dublin, Ireland

Victoria, BC

Edmonton, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta

You can check out the full list of cities here.