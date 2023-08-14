Who the hell sent $47M of meth in a cabinet from Canada to Australia?

Australian authorities are trying to track down the person or entity responsible for shipping a wooden cabinet from Canada filled with nearly $50 million of meth.

A multi-agency operation codenamed Taskforce Phobeter is requesting information from the public about the cabinet, which was packed with about 60 kg of methamphetamine and arrived in Sydney from Canada on May 9, 2023.

According to a release, the cabinet was sent via cargo ship. The drugs were allegedly hidden in silver packages and placed behind a fake backing in the cabinet. The substance was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine.

Australian authorities said the drugs have a street value of about AU$54 million (C$47.1 million).

The meth cabinet was addressed to a Chinese national at a location in Western Sydney, according to police.

The task force is now trying to determine how the drugs were imported to Australia and who is responsible.

“We are certain there are people in Australia who know something about this importation, either as the receiver or future distributor,” said Detective Superintendent Stuart Cadden, commander of Taskforce Phobeter, in a release.

Cadden noted that those who were supposed to receive the drugs “might be concerned” that they haven’t arrived yet.

Anyone who can identify the cabinet or has any knowledge about its origin should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-333-000 or via crimestoppers.com.au.