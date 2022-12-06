Layoffs begin at BuzzFeed as company prepares to slash around 12% of staff

To cut expenses, media giant BuzzFeed is going through another round of layoffs, cutting nearly 20% of its staff, many of whom have already begun receiving the bad news.

Last year, BuzzFeed Inc. acquired Complex Networks, another media company that has been rated one of the most valuable startups in New York by Business Insider. Now, many staffers who came from the firm are on the chopping block.

A media reporter for Axios, Sarah Fisher, shared a regulatory filing where BuzzFeed notes the reasons for the layoffs, citing “challenging macroeconomic conditions, integration of Complex Media staff, eliminating redundancies, and a wide shift to short-form vertical videos as a monetized source.”

“The Company expects to substantially complete the workforce reduction plan by the end of the first quarter of 2023,” the court document filed on Tuesday states.

Tweets about being laid off from BuzzFeed have begun flowing in from several now-former BuzzFeed staffers.

“To get this news right before Christmas is truly devastating,” wrote Stephanie Hope, a staff writer for BuzzFeed’s Shopping vertical. Hope joined the company in June of last year.

Another staffer, Justine Teu, who has worked with BuzzFeed for seven years, also broke the news of being laid off to her Twitter followers.

JerLisa Nicole shared that her entire team was laid off, including her managers. Nicole had moved from Complex to BuzzFeed during the acquisition.

Several employees are throwing out feelers for other job openings.

This is the third major round of layoffs at BuzzFeed in recent years.

In January 2019, hot off the holidays, BuzzFeed laid off 15% of its workforce, which amounted to around 200 employees at the time, across divisions.

After BuzzFeed acquired The Huffington Post in 2020, another round of staff cuts followed in March 2021. Most of the employees slashed were HuffPost imports.

Last year, senior BuzzFeed editors Tom Namako and Ariel Kaminer, and Editor-in-Chief Mark Schoofs resigned, after finding out that further staff cuts were in order for 2023.