Two children dead after bus crashed into Quebec daycare: report

Multiple outlets are reporting that two children were killed Wednesday morning after a bus hit a daycare in Laval, Quebec.

The bus was travelling from the Société de transport de Laval (STL) when it struck the building in the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood on Terrasse Dufferin.

Early reports indicated there were eight people hurt, but details are sparse on the identities of those injured.

According to the transportation agency, a police investigation is underway.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among those mourning the tragedy, writing on social media that he is “keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts.”

My heart is with the people of Laval today. No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you. I’m keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 8, 2023

La STL est dévastée par la tragédie survenue ce matin à Laval. Nous sommes de tout cœur avec les familles et les employés touchés par ce drame. Le Service de police de la Ville de Laval mène actuellement une enquête à laquelle nous collaborons activement. — STL (@stlsynchro) February 8, 2023

According to Radio Canada journalist Pascal Robidas, the victims were sent to CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital.

Le @ChuSteJustine confirme avoir reçu des enfants en centre de traumatologie-pédiatrique. Urgence-Santé a effectué 8 transport vers des centres hospitaliers du Grand Montréal.#rcmtl pic.twitter.com/8M9ok2QTKC — Pascal Robidas (@pascalrobidas) February 8, 2023

Robidas also reported that the 51-year-old bus driver has been arrested. Sources have confirmed that Laval police officers believe he crashed his vehicle into the daycare on purpose.

DERNIÈRE HEURE: le conducteur du bus serait en état d’arrestation

Nos sources nous affirment que les policiers de Laval croient qu’il aurait foncé délibérément dans la garderie.#rcmtl — Pascal Robidas (@pascalrobidas) February 8, 2023

Quebec Premier François Legault spoke to the media on Wednesday, making the following statement in French: “We just found out about what happened in Laval. We have little information. What we know is that a bus went into a daycare and there are serious injuries. My thoughts are with the children, the parents of the children, the employees of the daycare.”

This is a developing story.