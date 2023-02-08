NewsCrimeCanada

Two children dead after bus crashed into Quebec daycare: report

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Feb 8 2023, 4:50 pm
Two children dead after bus crashed into Quebec daycare: report
@stlsynchro/Instagram

Multiple outlets are reporting that two children were killed Wednesday morning after a bus hit a daycare in Laval, Quebec.

The bus was travelling from the Société de transport de Laval (STL) when it struck the building in the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood on Terrasse Dufferin.

Early reports indicated there were eight people hurt, but details are sparse on the identities of those injured.

According to the transportation agency, a police investigation is underway.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among those mourning the tragedy, writing on social media that he is “keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts.”

According to Radio Canada journalist Pascal Robidas, the victims were sent to CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital.

Robidas also reported that the 51-year-old bus driver has been arrested. Sources have confirmed that Laval police officers believe he crashed his vehicle into the daycare on purpose.

Quebec Premier François Legault spoke to the media on Wednesday, making the following statement in French: “We just found out about what happened in Laval. We have little information. What we know is that a bus went into a daycare and there are serious injuries. My thoughts are with the children, the parents of the children, the employees of the daycare.”

This is a developing story. 

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ News
+ Crime
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.