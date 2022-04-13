A popular chain of cannabis shops is opening the doors to its first Vancouver location next week, and they’re throwing a huge party to celebrate.

Burb, a community and culture-focused cannabis company, will host a grand opening 4/20 party and art show at its new Commercial Drive location on Wednesday, April 20.

The celebration will be held over four floors at the Burb building located at 1676 East 10th Avenue.

“We’re honoured and excited to open our first Vancouver store in the culturally rich East Van neighbourhood,” said John Kaye, CEO and creative director. “Our 4/20 grand opening event includes a ‘Best’ Group Photography Art Show including local Vancouver talent capturing their personal ‘best’ moments on film.”

The group art show is curated by local visual performance artist Ester Tothova. Along with work from her personal collection, Burb will be showcasing pieces from Brandon Artis, Carly Hughes Horvath, Mikky Filmz, Timothy Nguyen, Nevin Louie, Dandecat, Raiden and Nikai Rolle.

Burb’s 4/20 grand opening will also feature live entertainment by DJ D.DEE of Pacific Rhythm record label and catering by Commercial Drive’s Pepino’s, DL Chicken and Vennie’s Subs. There will also be special promos and prizes throughout the event.

Kaye told Daily Hive that the new location is special to Burb because the four-storey compound will be home to the company’s HQ, a retail store, and a space to support the arts and creative community of East Vancouver.

“We’re excited to share the concept with attendees on 4/20,” Kaye added. “It’s been two years in the making, and after long-fought battles with the city and council, we’re happy that doors are finally opening.”

Burb was founded in early-2018 by Kaye, Steve Dowsley, chairman of the board and president, and Clayton Chessa, COO, in early 2018. The BC-based private retailer of recreational cannabis, branded products, and apparel also operates three stores in the Tri-Cities.

Burb’s stores act as community centres that celebrate the plant and preserve the culture associated with it. The company also offers in-store Daily Deals on products during weekdays and a daily discount for essential service workers, armed forces members, seniors and students.

The company’s release of products in Ontario and California last summer has brought new BC-bred genetics to both markets. Burb is also opening new stores in key North American markets over the next 12-24 months, including additional locations around the province.

Burb Grand Opening 4/20 Event and Art Show

When: April 20, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Burb – 1676 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free