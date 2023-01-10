For fans of South Korea’s mega group BTS, this might be the next best thing to watching them perform “Dynamite” or “Butter” live.

Cineplex has announced it will be showing BTS: Yet To Come in several theatres across Canada next month as part of a global watching event for ARMYS — aka BTS fans.

“Join RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook in this special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen,” the documentary’s description reads in part.

It will show different views of the entire sold-out Busan concert, which was the last time the seven performed together, a bittersweet but electric show.

Their performance of “Run” will have to keep fans entertained for the next two years, and it was so good it just might. But if you have already watched the performance, you can watch it in 4D in select theatres on February 1!

The group won’t be together again on stage until at least 2025 due to the members’ mandatory military service.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 7 pm EST for the February 1 show.

It appears to be the only date, meaning scoring a ticket might be “honestly the best” or have you wishing you “could turn back time.”

The last time a BTS concert was shown on the big screen in Canada, it sold out, and Cineplex had to add more tickets for the March 12 event.

Melissa Pressacco, the Director of Communications for Cineplex, told Daily Hive that on day one of the presale for BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing, 12,000 tickets were sold across the country, 9,000 of which were sold within the first hour.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre