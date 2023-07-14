Bryan Adams goes viral for handling drunk fan (VIDEO)

Rock and roll legend Bryan Adams‘ almost 50 years of experience with rowdy audiences was on full display last week, when the singer perfectly handled an unscheduled interruption by a buzzed fan.

Adams allowed the audience to lead off the first lines of his 1985 classic, “Summer of ’69,” during a July 7 concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, when a clearly inebriated fan rushed the stage and grabbed the mic stand from the singer for a surprise solo delivery of the song’s iconic vocals.

The rogue vocalist delivers the song’s second line, “bought it at the five and dime,” and begins the following line only to be dragged off stage by security. But Adams doesn’t skip a beat, picking up exactly where the uninvited band member left off, and leading in the drummer perfectly.

Bryan Adams picks up where drunk guy who rushed the stage left off pic.twitter.com/vk55PZ3d4X — ryan (@schaaptop) July 12, 2023

Fans are quite impressed with Adams and his band’s musical timing amid this brief hiccup in the performance, causing the singer’s name to trend on social media this past weekend after a video of the incident surfaced.

Now THAT’s a pro! The drummer caught it perfectly too!🤟 — superpilotish (@superpilotish) July 13, 2023

A few fans voiced concerns over the security at the Salt Lake City venue, as the fan was allowed to get within inches of Adams, even stealing the microphone and belting out part of the first verse, before security intervened.

A. Horrible security.

B. Adams is a national treasure. He was in danger. Not cool.

C. I don’t care how drunk you are. Who do you think you are? Absolute loser.

D. Who is he? Name & shame. — Cheerio (@Cheerio96568726) July 12, 2023

It could have been a very different outcome if a fan with violent intentions had rushed the stage instead of some over-boozed wannabe looking for five seconds of fame.

Bryan Adams puts on a great concert. I’ll never understand the need for people, sober or not, to get up on stage like that lol — Secret Agent Randy Beans (@AlligatorTres) July 13, 2023

However, most reactions centre on how Adams expertly handles the disruptive fan, as if a built-in metronome in his head went into auto-pilot the moment he temporarily lost his frontman status.

Total Class! Total Canadian🍁 — Carmen Richardson (@CarmenRich99) July 13, 2023

The incident is just the latest in a string of bizarre and dangerous fan-performer interactions. Singers Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, Lil Nas X, and Harry Styles have all been assaulted or had objects thrown at them on stage over the past month.