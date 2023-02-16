Bruce Willis' family provides update on star's battle with "cruel disease"

A famous action star has been MIA lately due to an illness, and his family just updated his condition.

Bruce Willis’ family shared a statement on Thursday, February 16, thanking everyone for the “outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months.”

Last year, the Willis family announced that Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder. Now, the family has a more specific diagnosis as his condition has progressed.

According to the family, Bruce has FTD, or frontotemporal dementia, and one of the symptoms Bruce is experiencing is challenges with communication.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” said the family.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone,” they said.

The statement, signed by Willis’ family, including Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, was released on the Association for Frontotemporal Dementia (AFTD).

“As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” the family said, encouraging fans to learn more about FTD and support AFTD’s mission.

According to AFTD, there are no treatments, cures, or preventative treatments that slow or stop FTD. The average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after symptoms start.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”