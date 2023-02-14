Bruce Springsteen just added a bunch of Canadian shows to his international tour

The Boss is coming to Canada.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band just added North American stops to their 2023 international tour, and it includes eight shows in Canada.

The North American leg of the tour begins in August in Chicago before spending the majority of November in Canada with concerts in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Toronto fans have the luck of the draw with two chances to see Springsteen live at Scotiabank Arena on November 14 and 16.

Springsteen and the E Street Band started their 2023 international tour on February 1 in Tampa, Florida. It was their first North American show in seven years.

To give Canadian fans a sneak peek at the set, the opening night featured a high-energy 28-song set which included rocking fan favourites like “Born To Run,” “Prove It All Night,” and “Wrecking Ball,” according to Live Nation.

Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first sale beginning this Friday, February 19 at 10 am local time.

The tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster for ticket sales in many cities, so make sure you register ahead of time here.

The pre-registration is open until Sunday, February 19 at 11:59 pm EST.

Here are all of Springsteen’s Canadian tour dates, and the Verified Fan sales:

November 3 — Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

Verified Fan on sale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10 am PT

November 6 — Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta

Verified Fan on sale: Thursday, February 23 at 10 am MT

November 8 — Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, Alberta

Verified Fan on sale: Thursday, February 23 at 10 am MT

November 10 — Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Verified Fan on sale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10 am CT

November 14 — Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario

Verified Fan on sale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10 am ET

November 16 — Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario

Verified Fan on sale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10 am ET

November 18 — Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, Ontario

Verified Fan on sale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10 am ET

November 20 — Centre Bell – Montreal, Quebec

Verified Fan on sale: Thursday, February 23 at 10 am ET