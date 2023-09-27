Bruce Springsteen postpones all of his Canadian tour stops to 2024

Canadians gearing up to see The Boss will have to wait a little longer, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announcing the postponement of their tour.

The news was broken by Springsteen on his X account, stating that he has “continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

With that in mind, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.

You might also like: ET Canada cancelled after nearly 20 years on the air

Charges laid against company at centre of Alberta E. coli outbreak that sickened 300+

Here are the best days to book and fly to save big on flights

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

Springsteen was set to perform the majority of November in Canada with stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows will be announced next week and those unable to attend on the new 2024 date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

Springsteen and the E Street Band started their 2023 international tour on February 1 in Tampa, Florida. It was their first North American show in seven years.