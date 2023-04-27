Canadian brothers plan trip to Europe after winning the lottery

A man from New Westminster, BC, is busy planning the Euro trip of a lifetime along with his two brothers after winning the lottery.

Stephen McBride won $675,000 in BCLC’s Set For Life scratch-and-win game — the ticket’s maximum prize.

McBride was waiting in line to pay for a soda at the 7-Eleven on 12th Street when people in front of him in line buying lottery tickets prompted him to purchase one for himself.

Right after, he tried validating the ticket.

“I was there at 7-Eleven validating the ticket on the self-checker when the screen ‘froze’,” he said in a news release. “I spoke to the lady and she said, ‘Congratulations!’ I had to ask her what the grand prize amount was… it was surreal.”

McBride immediately told his twin brother, who had a surreal feeling and apparently thought he was joking.

Now, McBride plans to take his brothers to Italy and France, where they’ll stop at the famous beaches in Normandy used for landings in World War II.