Not all broadband internet is created equal. Chances are that service in your area might be better or worse than in other regions, even if your provider is the same.

Data insight provider Opensignal released its report on Thursday, where it breaks down internet speeds from different services nationwide, so customers can better understand what they’re signing up for.

Opensignal ranked the providers in several categories, including 5G reach and availability and 5G experience for activities like streaming videos and playing games.

Here’s the lowdown on all the internet services Canadian provinces love, avoid, or make do with.

Alberta

Albertans are huge fans of Telus Fibre for their broadband needs. Telus Fibre managed to either bag the top spot or tie in five categories out of six different metrics.

The service beat out its closest competitor, Shaw, by “a significant margin even at peak times — 2.6-3.4 percentage points higher,” Opensignal reports.

Telus also offers the best video experience in Alberta. But Shaw wins when it comes to downloading speeds, which average 145.8 Mbps — 18.7% faster than Telus Fibre and four times faster than Telus Non-Fibre.

Overall, Telus Fibre is much, much faster than Telus Non-Fibre, too.

British Columbia

Once again, Telus Fibre performed winningly in British Columbia, closely followed by Shaw, for broadband upload speeds, video experience, quality consistency, and more through peak and average times.

Telus Non-Fibre scored lower than Telus Fibre and Shaw amid all metrics, except broadband success rate, where it beat out Shaw.

“Telus Fibre’s broadband upload speed is a clear standout, as users are able to experience upload speeds that are thrice as fast as those observed by Shaw users and 8.5 times faster than its Non-Fibre counterparts,” noted Opensignal.

Ontario

In Ontario, Bell Fibre broadband has the highest scores across all metrics, with the fastest download and upload speed scores, the best video experience, and quality consistency. Services that came close or paled in comparison include Rogers, Cogeco, and Bell’s non-fibre internet service.

“Bell Fibre and Rogers tie for top average Broadband Download Speed, with both operators’ speeds bordering around the 165 Mbps mark — around 52.9% faster than next placed Cogeco and 5.6 times as fast as Bell Non-Fibre,” reports Opensignal.

During peak or non-peak hours, service continues to rate as “very good” for Bell customers.

Opensignal also found that Rogers broadband beat Cogeco for download and upload speeds and video experience.

Quebec

Bell Fibre hit it out of the park in five categories in Quebec, tying with Videotron in the broadband success rate metric.

Bell Fibre upload and download speeds stood head and shoulders above Telus Fibre and Videotron. Users in Quebec averaged broadband download speeds of 151.1 Mbps on average.

That’s 65.9% faster than Telus Fibre users and over twice as fast as Videotron and Cogeco customers.

But the difference between Bell’s fibre and non-fibre broadband services was stark — its non-fibre counterpart was 5.5 times slower.

Bell and Telus Fibre dominated most of the country with the best scores. If you want to find out the fastest and most high-quality broadband internet service in your region, check out Opensignal’s full report. It includes Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Atlantic provinces.