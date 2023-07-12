Pop icon Britney Spears has announced the release of her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me.

The news comes following the 2021 termination of Spears’s 13-year legal conservatorship, under which the star’s father, Jamie Spears, and a team of lawyers took control of her life and finances.

Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president and publisher from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, who will publish the book, commented that “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year.”

Spears, one of the world’s most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history, shared the news of her book in a video with her 42 million Instagram followers, saying, “I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it.”

According to Page Six, Spears’s book deal is worth an estimated $15 million, and is “one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

Described as an “astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” The Woman in Me releases October 24 and is available for pre-order now.