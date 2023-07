Pop icon Britney Spears has announced the release of her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me.

The news comes following the 2021 termination of Spears’s 13-year legal conservatorship, under which the star’s father, Jamie Spears, and a team of lawyers took control of her life and finances.

Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president and publisher from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, who will publish the book, commented that “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact ā€” and will be the publishing event of the year.”

Spears, one of the world’s most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history, shared the news of her book in a video with her 42 million Instagram followers, saying, “I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it.”

According to Page Six, Spears’s book deal is worth an estimated $15 million, and is “one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.ā€

Described as an “astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” The Woman inĀ Me releases October 24 and is available for pre-order now.