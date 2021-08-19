More than 50% of British Columbians feel ready to travel soon: BCAA

With travel restrictions easing and vaccination rates rising, British Columbians are starting to feel ready to travel again.

Based on a travel confidence survey from BCAA, 58% of British Columbians said they felt ready to travel either this year or in 2022.

The insurance company found that older British Columbians are more likely to take a trip sooner, while younger residents are taking a cautious approach.

Twenty-one percent of respondents aged 55 or older said they felt confident about travelling later in 2021, which the BCAA said could indicate a return of “snowbird” travel.

Among 18 to 34-year-olds, 26% said the soonest they’ll take a trip is in the second half of 2022.

Despite growing confidence, travellers still have “significant” concerns about COVID-19, the BCAA said, and aren’t rushing in to any trips.

Eighty percent said they worried that pandemic restrictions would take away from the enjoyment of their trip, and 76% feared they’d be exposed to COVID-19 while away.

However, 81% of respondents said they felt confident in their ability to keep themselves and their family safe during a trip.

“It’s encouraging to see people taking their time to think through their travel and factor COVID-19 safety into their plans,” said Namita Kearns, BCAA’s Director of Insurance Products.

“We’re seeing travel insurance sales increasing significantly month over month as people look to international destinations again.”

Of those thinking of taking a trip before the end of next year, just 13% have booked, while 58% haven’t even begun to plan.

“Do your research beforehand, and plan ahead to make sure you won’t be at risk of a costly mistake,” Kearns said. “Check your insurance coverage, ask questions, and stay safe.”