BC Bucket List: 10 experiences you have to do once in your life

Note: Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

With social distancing and non-essential travel restrictions finally relaxing this month, we can get out and enjoy everything BC has to offer.

As the weather heats up, here’s a list of bucket list experiences in our beautiful province you have to check out once in your life.

How many have you done?

Surfing in Tofino

Whether you’re experienced or a newbie, you have to try surfing just once in Tofino! The Vancouver Island destination is renowned for its huge waves year-round, earning itself a reputation as the best surfing spot in the country.

Of course, Tofino is also known for its stellar views, incredible hotels and award winning restaurants, so there’s plenty to do before and after your pro surf lesson.

Goats on the Roof

Catch some goats while you load up on fresh fruits and veggies. The Old Country Market in Coombs is world-famous for this unique experience, which began on Vancouver Island back in 1973.

The friendly goats hang out and graze on the sod-roof buildings, entertaining adults and kids alike. There’s plenty of other fun things to check out in the market, including Billy G’s Donut Shop.

Whale Watching

The coast of British Columbia is one of the best whale watching spots in the world! Book a tour from Victoria or Vancouver and enjoy an adventure on the water. Speedy Zodiac boats are a bonus on Prince of Whales‘ shorter 90 minute tours, offered during the summer months only. Hold onto your hats!

Stanley Park

Stanley Park is a Vancouver staple. Grab a coffee and enjoy a casual stroll through the nature-filled destination, taking in the views of the sea wall and Lions Gate Bridge.

The Stanley Park Train is always a fun option with kids. Other in-park activities include horseback riding, bike riding, and swimming at the Second Beach Pool.

Capilano Suspension Bridge

A North Shore staple. Face your fear of heights and get your best Instagram pic ever on the stunning Capilano Suspension Bridge. Originally built in 1889 then rebuilt in 1956, the current bridge stretches 460 feet over the Capilano River. Continue the tour on the cliff walk and treetops adventure.

Grouse Mountain

The peak of Vancouver! There’s no shortage of things to do at Grouse Mountain, including the intense — but worthy — Grouse Grind. A picturesque summer gondola ride is another must to take in the stunning scenery. For the animal lovers, don’t miss a visit to the Wildlife Refuge which houses adorable bears Grinder and Coola.

Zip Lining in Whistler

We all need a thrill every once in a while — and what’s better than one with a view? Grab a friend and sign up for a zip lining in Whistler. Check out the forests from the amazing TreeTop canopy walk, offering a birds eye view unlike any other.

Glacier Helicopter Tour

Get views of a lifetime on a glacier helicopter tour! Options are offered all throughout the province, including Whistler and Campbell River. From thousands of feet in the air, you’ll fly over the rugged landscapes, valleys, peaks, and of course, centuries-old glaciers.

Some companies also offer more adventurous options like ice-cave explorations. For those who want to stay more local, book a helicopter tour around Vancouver to see the city in a whole new way.

Kayaking in Deep Cove

Deep Cove the North Shore’s most charming neighborhood. A quick drive out of the downtown core, the area is easily the best kayaking or paddle boarding spot in the Lower Mainland. You won’t even know you’re in a big city as you paddle your way through the gorgeous, secluded spot. Hit up Honey’s Doughnuts afterwards.

Wine Tasting in the Okanagan

BC’s wine country is something to add to your summer bucket list. Grab some friends and head to the Okanagan, which is also home to some renowned wineries like Summerhill, Phantom Creek and Lake Breeze. Check out the quaint Naramata Inn nearby.