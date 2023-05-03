“Lost the love of his life”: Bride killed, groom injured in wedding day tragedy

A happy day ended in tragedy after a bride in the US was killed in a vehicle collision moments after leaving her wedding reception.

Samantha “Sam” Miller, 34, and her husband, Aric Hutchinson, had just tied the knot on April 28 and had left their wedding reception at Folly Beach, South Carolina.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Aric’s mother, the couple was travelling in a golf cart with two other people in a 25 mph zone (40 km/h) when they were struck from behind by a driver going 65 mph (104.6 km/h). The golf cart was thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times.

Sam died from her injuries and Aric is in serious condition. He suffered broken bones and a brain injury and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries. The two other people with the couple were injured, one seriously.

Annette stated that she set up the GoFundMe money to pay for Sam’s burial, as well as Aric’s medical costs.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” stated Annette. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

The GoFundMe has surpassed the US $100,000 goal, with donations now at US $609,451 as of May 3.

According to Folly Beach Police Department affidavits, the incident happened around 10:15 pm on the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue.

In the affidavit, an officer stated that when they arrived, they saw a golf cart on its side against a grey Toyota Camry with a Nevada licence plate.

“I observed multiple victims who were laying throughout the crash site,” reads the statement. “As I triaged all patients, I located Samantha Hutchinson, who was not breathing and no pulse.”

The officer stated they “focused life-saving measures on Samantha, but she was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested and faces four charges: three charges of felony DUI/resulting in great bodily injury or death and reckless homicide.

The affidavit states that the officer smelled alcohol on Komoroski’s breath and “became uncooperative on scene” and “was very unsteady on her feet and almost fell down.”

She also admitted to having one beer and a drink with tequila one hour before being questioned, according to the court documents and refused to complete a field sobriety test; Komoroski also refused to provide a breath sample.

She was given a blood test instead after officers obtained a warrant.