Canadian woman infected with "rare botulism toxin" during France trip

A Canadian woman is fighting for her life after being infected with botulism during her trip to France.

According to a GoFundMe set up by a relative, Toronto-based restaurant worker Jubilee Pridham was looking forward to spending time in France and Spain, but her vacation was cut short when, on her first day in France, she had a meal of house-made preserved sardines at a popular bar and eatery in Bordeaux.

A September 14 statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) indicates that this was the now-closed Tchin Tchin Wine Bar. Eating at the bar left 10 people sick, one of whom died. Pridham is one of three Canadians who fell ill.

The exposures occurred between September 4 and 10.

“She woke up to double vision, difficulty breathing, and swallowing the next morning. Her condition then deteriorated rapidly, and she was brought to the hospital by ambulance. By then, she had lost the ability to see, speak, and move her body,” reads the description on Pridham’s fundraiser. “Her respiratory distress was so severe that she was placed on a ventilator as she could no longer breathe independently.”

The tourist was admitted to the intensive care unit “with only the faint movement of her fingers and toes due to severe paralysis.”

Public Health Ontario (PHO) describes botulism as “a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum.”

“Illness can occur through eating food contaminated with the toxin, infection of an open wound or (particularly in babies) ingestion of spores that form toxins in the intestine,” reads PHO’s website. “The treatment for botulism is an antitoxin medication that neutralizes the toxin.”

Pridham only received the life-saving antitoxin after 72 hours.

Her family rushed to France to support her, and her health insurance covered her hospital stay so far, but it is unclear when she will get well. Recovery and rehabilitation could take a while.

“Jubilee will not be able to work for the foreseeable future, and in addition to her recovery costs, she also has everyday financial responsibilities. At this time, we are uncertain about the financial burden this will have on her and her family,” reads the fundraiser description.

Her friends describe Pridham as “an example of kindness and generosity” who consistently looks out for everyone in her circle and the community beyond.

“If you know her, you know she loves you. She feeds you, listens to you, checks in with you and treats you with empathy, intention and care. Even during the most challenging times, Jubilee remains grateful and encourages others to adopt the same perspective.”

Though launched only a week ago, the GoFundMe has surpassed its $40,000 goal and currently stands at $83,500.

“The first step in Jubilee’s recovery is to breathe on her own, without the aid of a ventilator,” said Pridham’s family. “Her journey to recovery will be long and arduous as she struggles to regain the ability to speak, eat, walk and build the strength to function in her everyday life.”

To contribute to Pridham’s recovery, click here.