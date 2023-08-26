The Price is Right host Bob Barker has died of natural causes at the age of 99 in his Hollywood Hills home, according to his publicist.

On behalf of Barker’s girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, publicist Roger Neal announced on Saturday, August 26, that Barker died this week, reported People.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” reads the statement.

Burnet stated, “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed.”

Barker was the legendary host of The Price is Right for 35 years until he retired at the age of 87 in June 2007.

“I thank you, thank you, thank you for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years,” he said to his audience, according to ABC News.

In 1956, Barker had been working in radio when he was asked to audition as a host of the show Truth or Consequences. He got the job where he worked as the host for 18 years before he moved on to The Price is Right in 1972.

Drew Carey, who replaced Barker after his retirement, stated on X, formerly Twitter, “Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.”

He then shared a photo of happier days on set, which he simply captioned with the emoji “💔.”

Comedian Adam Sandler posted a tribute on social media, stating, “Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me… heartbreaking day.”

The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us! pic.twitter.com/hhZvYAQUK3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 26, 2023

In a show aired in the ’90s that looked back on the show’s history, Barker had joked, “I have grown old in your service.”