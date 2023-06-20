How early do you show up for your flight? One frustrated passenger who didn’t show up early enough ended up missing his boarding time, and his reaction, which was caught on video, has people cracking up.

TikTok user Kiera Davis (@kieraadavisss) was waiting by her gate at what appears to be an airport in New Orleans when she saw a traveller desperately knocking on a closed door while a woman stood nearby.

The 27-second clip with the caption “When you show up right after they close the gate to board your flight” has racked up 10.4 million views in just three days.

A woman laughs in surprise when the man takes matters into his own hands by picking up the intercom and making his own announcement.

“We need security at C10 to open this gate. You’ve got some people trying to catch their flight; we’re here early,” he says calmly.

Above the gate, a screen reads, “Boarding ended.”

Undeterred, he continues, “Y’all need to open this motherf*****g gate.”

Travellers can be heard cracking up in the background as the man puts the handset away and looks on, perhaps to see if anyone was coming to help them.

But despite his efforts, it looks like no one heard his pleas because he picks up the intercom again and says, “Security, come to motherf*****g flight C10, please. Security, security.”

Watch the video below:

Viewers following the passenger’s ordeal took to the comments to ask for updates.

According to Davis, not much happened after the incident.

“Security came, and they talked about how if they missed it by 15 minutes too they would be mad, too, and they walked off,” she replied in the comments.

“Early for the departure time, late for the boarding time,” a commenter stated.

One viewer observed, “He’s crazy late if there’s no longer anyone at the desk.”