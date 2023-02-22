NewsCanadaConcertsOutdoorsCanada

Bluesfest announces summer lineup: Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Pitbull, and more

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
Feb 22 2023, 3:01 pm
Bluesfest announces summer lineup: Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Pitbull, and more


Much-awaited outdoor music festival Bluesfest is returning this July, and the freshly announced lineup looks absolutely fire.

The 10-day festival will be held in the LeBreton Flatts area of Ottawa from July 6 to July 16. It has been happening since 1994, and over a million Canadians camp out to watch their favourite musical acts perform each year.

RBC, a Bluesfest sponsor, announced the pretty extensive lineup on Wednesday. Ticket pre-sales will take place for one day only, starting at 10 am ET on Thursday.

Pre-sale ticket prices start at $249 (pre-tax) for the full festival, and VIP passes will be priced at $695.

Here are all the artists you can look forward to seeing at Bluesfest 2023:

July 6

  • Shania Twain
  • Orville Peck
  • bbno$
  • Dax
  • Son Little
  • John Németh
  • Brea Lawrenson
  • J.C
  • Melissa Lamm
  • Mikhail Laxton
  • Mimi O’Bonsawin

July 7

  • Weezer
  • Thundercat
  • Billy Talent
  • PUP
  • Tank & The Bangas
  • Jupiter & Okwess
  • Southern Avenue
  • Digging Roots
  • Emily Jean Flack
  • Melo Griffith
  • The Jesse Greene Band

July 8

  • Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
  • BADBADNOTGOOD
  • Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick
  • Raul Midón
  • Sugaray Rayford
  • The Texas Horns
  • Aspects
  • Nesrallah Artuso Project
  • Steven Taetz

July 9

  • Death Cab for Cutie
  • Tegan and Sara
  • Alan Doyle
  • Bran Van 3000
  • Moonlight Benjamin
  • Jack Barksdale
  • Youngtree & The Blooms
  • Guy Belanger
  • East Coast Experience
  • Emmanuelle Querry.

July 12

  • Foo Fighters
  • AJR
  • White Reaper
  • MONOWHALES
  • Black Joe Lewis
  • Lime Cordiale
  • My Son The Hurricane
  • River City Junction

July 13

  • Mumford and Sons
  • The War On Drugs
  • Declan McKenna
  • Sudan Archives
  • Cam Kahin
  • Lloyd Spiegel
  • Loviet
  • Amos The Transparent
  • Angelina Hunter Trio
  • Ash Ravens
  • Avery Raquel

July 14

  • Charlotte Cardin
  • FLETCHER
  • Fleet Foxes
  • Allison Russell
  • Rich Aucoin
  • Sauce Boss
  • Sussex
  • Amanda Jordan
  • Pony Girl

July 15

  • Pitbull
  • Ludacris
  • Julia Jacklin
  • HOROJO Trio
  • TJ Wheeler
  • Abby Stewart
  • Drew Nelson
  • GRAE
  • Joe McDonald

July 16

  • The Smile
  • Koffee
  • Alvvays
  • Miss Emily
  • Eazy Finesse
  • Megan Jerome
  • Steph La Rochelle

Check out the official Bluesfest website for more information.

