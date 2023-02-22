Bluesfest announces summer lineup: Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Pitbull, and more

Much-awaited outdoor music festival Bluesfest is returning this July, and the freshly announced lineup looks absolutely fire.
The 10-day festival will be held in the LeBreton Flatts area of Ottawa from July 6 to July 16. It has been happening since 1994, and over a million Canadians camp out to watch their favourite musical acts perform each year.
RBC, a Bluesfest sponsor, announced the pretty extensive lineup on Wednesday. Ticket pre-sales will take place for one day only, starting at 10 am ET on Thursday.
Pre-sale ticket prices start at $249 (pre-tax) for the full festival, and VIP passes will be priced at $695.
🤩 Your 2023 @RBC Bluesfest Lineup is HERE! 🎶 There are so many amazing acts for the #RBCBluesfest #Summerof23 edition, we couldn’t fit them all on one poster!
🎟 PRESALE STARTS THURSDAY, FEB. 23rd at 10AM
Visit https://t.co/ezfqHQoHwW for full lineup and presale details. pic.twitter.com/Qa2688y4FH
— RBC Bluesfest Ottawa (@ottawabluesfest) February 22, 2023
Here are all the artists you can look forward to seeing at Bluesfest 2023:
July 6
- Shania Twain
- Orville Peck
- bbno$
- Dax
- Son Little
- John Németh
- Brea Lawrenson
- J.C
- Melissa Lamm
- Mikhail Laxton
- Mimi O’Bonsawin
July 7
- Weezer
- Thundercat
- Billy Talent
- PUP
- Tank & The Bangas
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Southern Avenue
- Digging Roots
- Emily Jean Flack
- Melo Griffith
- The Jesse Greene Band
- You might also like:
- "He just inspired us today": American Idol judges stunned by Canadian teen's audition (VIDEO)
- National anthem singer changes 'O Canada' lyrics at NBA All-Star game (VIDEO)
- Serena Williams lists Canadian rock band as one of her all-time favourites
July 8
- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick
- Raul Midón
- Sugaray Rayford
- The Texas Horns
- Aspects
- Nesrallah Artuso Project
- Steven Taetz
July 9
- Death Cab for Cutie
- Tegan and Sara
- Alan Doyle
- Bran Van 3000
- Moonlight Benjamin
- Jack Barksdale
- Youngtree & The Blooms
- Guy Belanger
- East Coast Experience
- Emmanuelle Querry.
July 12
- Foo Fighters
- AJR
- White Reaper
- MONOWHALES
- Black Joe Lewis
- Lime Cordiale
- My Son The Hurricane
- River City Junction
July 13
- Mumford and Sons
- The War On Drugs
- Declan McKenna
- Sudan Archives
- Cam Kahin
- Lloyd Spiegel
- Loviet
- Amos The Transparent
- Angelina Hunter Trio
- Ash Ravens
- Avery Raquel
July 14
- Charlotte Cardin
- FLETCHER
- Fleet Foxes
- Allison Russell
- Rich Aucoin
- Sauce Boss
- Sussex
- Amanda Jordan
- Pony Girl
July 15
- Pitbull
- Ludacris
- Julia Jacklin
- HOROJO Trio
- TJ Wheeler
- Abby Stewart
- Drew Nelson
- GRAE
- Joe McDonald
July 16
- The Smile
- Koffee
- Alvvays
- Miss Emily
- Eazy Finesse
- Megan Jerome
- Steph La Rochelle
Check out the official Bluesfest website for more information.