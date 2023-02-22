Bluesfest announces summer lineup: Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Pitbull, and more

Much-awaited outdoor music festival Bluesfest is returning this July, and the freshly announced lineup looks absolutely fire.

The 10-day festival will be held in the LeBreton Flatts area of Ottawa from July 6 to July 16. It has been happening since 1994, and over a million Canadians camp out to watch their favourite musical acts perform each year.

RBC, a Bluesfest sponsor, announced the pretty extensive lineup on Wednesday. Ticket pre-sales will take place for one day only, starting at 10 am ET on Thursday.

Pre-sale ticket prices start at $249 (pre-tax) for the full festival, and VIP passes will be priced at $695.

Here are all the artists you can look forward to seeing at Bluesfest 2023:

July 6

Shania Twain

Orville Peck

bbno$

Dax

Son Little

John Németh

Brea Lawrenson

J.C

Melissa Lamm

Mikhail Laxton

Mimi O’Bonsawin

July 7

Weezer

Thundercat

Billy Talent

PUP

Tank & The Bangas

Jupiter & Okwess

Southern Avenue

Digging Roots

Emily Jean Flack

Melo Griffith

The Jesse Greene Band

July 8

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

BADBADNOTGOOD

Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick

Raul Midón

Sugaray Rayford

The Texas Horns

Aspects

Nesrallah Artuso Project

Steven Taetz

July 9

Death Cab for Cutie

Tegan and Sara

Alan Doyle

Bran Van 3000

Moonlight Benjamin

Jack Barksdale

Youngtree & The Blooms

Guy Belanger

East Coast Experience

Emmanuelle Querry.

July 12

Foo Fighters

AJR

White Reaper

MONOWHALES

Black Joe Lewis

Lime Cordiale

My Son The Hurricane

River City Junction

July 13

Mumford and Sons

The War On Drugs

Declan McKenna

Sudan Archives

Cam Kahin

Lloyd Spiegel

Loviet

Amos The Transparent

Angelina Hunter Trio

Ash Ravens

Avery Raquel

July 14

Charlotte Cardin

FLETCHER

Fleet Foxes

Allison Russell

Rich Aucoin

Sauce Boss

Sussex

Amanda Jordan

Pony Girl

July 15

Pitbull

Ludacris

Julia Jacklin

HOROJO Trio

TJ Wheeler

Abby Stewart

Drew Nelson

GRAE

Joe McDonald

July 16

The Smile

Koffee

Alvvays

Miss Emily

Eazy Finesse

Megan Jerome

Steph La Rochelle

Check out the official Bluesfest website for more information.