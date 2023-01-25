The healthiest places on Earth contradict Canada's new alcohol guidelines

There are a handful of places in the world where people live longer, healthier lives than the rest of us. Known as “blue zones,” the following areas have been known to produce an abnormal amount of centenarians:

Okinawa, Japan

Sardinia, Italy

Nicoya, Costa Rica

Ikaria, Greece

Loma Linda, California

So, what do they have in common?

Spread out over four continents, there is no real geographical factor that connects blue zones. The populations’ respective diets differ as well, but all consist of fresh, locally sourced produce and fair. They also exercise regularly. And despite what our local health experts would suggest, most of them drink.

According to bluezones.com, people in four original blue zone areas drink alcohol moderately and on a regular basis. In fact, in the majority of blue zones, residents typically drink every day with food and friends.

This is in stark contrast to the newly updated version of Canada’s Guidance on Alcohol and Health which recommends having no more than two drinks a week. The guidance suggests consuming three to six drinks a week already poses a moderate risk to your health.

“This guidance is so important because it clarifies that the less alcohol you drink, the lower your cancer risk,” said Andrea Seale, chief executive officer of the Canadian Cancer Society, in a statement.

There’s no denying that consuming hard liquor to the point of intoxication is a bad idea on any front. Doing it on a regular basis will increase your risk of heart disease, cancer, and even violent behaviour. But, opting for a certain type of spirit in moderation has been proven to generate the opposite result ⁠— even if it’s every day.

People in the majority of blue zones typically drink (you guessed it) red wine every day with meals. Because it has been discovered to assist in the absorption of plant-based antioxidants, wine is said to be an excellent addition to one’s diet. These benefits may be brought about by resveratrol, an antioxidant that is only found in red wine.

Sardinians, for example, are known for their daily consumption of a regional red called Cannonau. Cannonau has two to three times the level of artery-scrubbing flavonoids as other wines, and many have deemed it the healthiest wine. Small doses of this antioxidant-rich beverage throughout the day could explain fewer heart attacks and lower levels of stress among people in this region of the world.

Sardinia was the world’s first “blue zone.” When it was first studied in 2004, researchers found nearly 10 times more centenarians in Sardinia per capita than in the US. They attributed the longevity to diet, lifestyle, and genetics.

Take Zelinda Paglieno, a local woman from the region who offered advice to reporters back in 2017. When asked what’s the secret to her long and healthy life, Paglieno, who was 102 years old at the time, said, “Two fingers width of red wine, and no more, at lunchtime every day.”

In fact, a 2020 study from the National Library of Medicine found that light to moderate wine consumption seems to reduce the risk of dementia and cognitive decline in an age-dependent manner. Heavy drinking, though, had the opposite effect.

We’ve heard it a million times but blue zoners will be the first to tell you that moderation is key. With that said, you probably don’t have to worry if a glass of Pinot is your idea of unwinding after a long day. You could actually be doing yourself a favour.

So, the next time people clink their glasses and proclaim “to your health,” it might just be the truth.

Cheers.