A rare blue "supermoon" will be visible over Canadian skies next month

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen

Jul 12 2023, 5:06 pm
Cavan-Images/Shutterstock

The term “once in a blue moon” is actually happening this year because, of course, it is.

At the end of August, the sky will be illuminated with its second full moon of the month — a blue moon on the 31st.

According to the Old Farmers’ Almanac, the moon won’t actually appear blue; instead, it’s the name given when two full moons occur in a single month (which happens on average every two to three years).

We last had a blue moon in the sky on October 31, 2020, and we all remember what kind of year that was.

Both full moons in August will also be a supermoon, which is when the moon is within 90% of its closest point to the Earth.

So, take advantage of this year’s rare photo op and a literal “once in a blue moon.”

The next blue moons will take place:

  • August 19, 2024
  • May 20, 2027
  • August 24, 2029
  • August 21, 2032
  • May 22, 2035
