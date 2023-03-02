Here's why this Canadian engineer blocked her boss's phone number (VIDEO)

A Canadian woman has done what a lot of us have wanted to do to our bosses at times — she straight up blocked him.

Vanessa, an engineer by profession and a personal finance advisor on TikTok, shared a video detailing the events that led up to this situation.

“I just blocked my boss so he couldn’t contact me while I wasn’t at work,” she begins.

The engineer goes on to say that she pays $45 out of her own pocket to have a separate work phone, but her boss still texts her on her personal number sometimes.

This did not jibe well with her when he contacted her while she was sick and working from home.

“For some reason, he felt the need to text me about work tasks. He knows not to text my personal number,” she added. “So today I blocked him.”

A commenter pointed out that it’s illegal in Ontario to contact employees after work hours. Vanessa does not reside in the province and hopes this becomes a Canada-wide law. Another simply said, “✨ Boundaries ✨are a beautiful thing.”

The Working for Workers Act, most known as the “right to disconnect” law, officially went into effect in Ontario on June 3 last year, making it the first of its kind law in Canada.

It states that “disconnecting from work” means “not engaging in work-related communications, including emails, telephone calls, video calls or the sending or reviewing of other messages, so as to be free from the performance of work.”

Should other provinces follow suit? Depends on who you’re asking — employers or employees.

Let us know what you think.

With files from Isabelle Docto