Why everyone is obsessed with the new "BlackBerry" movie (VIDEOS)

Remember BlackBerry?

The Canadian smartphone brand had people posting BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) statuses and ditching SMS abbreviations using their full QWERTY keyboards in the early aughts.

They were equally beloved by the most popular celebrities and the busiest CEOs.

The iconic phones may have officially been discontinued last year, but their place in the cultural zeitgeist is being renewed thanks to a new film.

The movie BlackBerry by Toronto-born actor and filmmaker Matt Johnson premiered last week, and it’s getting rave reviews.

Here’s why everyone is obsessed with BlackBerry.

Its satirical take on corporate greed with BlackBerry

Just from the trailer, it gives the unhinged, comedic chaos of Uncut Gems with the high stakes seriousness of The Social Network.

“A company that toppled global giants before succumbing to the ruthlessly competitive forces of Silicon Valley. This is not a conventional tale of modern business failure by fraud and greed,” reads its synopsis. “The rise and fall of BlackBerry reveals the dangerous speed at which innovators race along the information superhighway.”

Moviegoers are impressed with how the film was able to balance fun with a “disquieting undertone.”

BlackBerry is as much fun as you’ve heard, but with a disquieting undertone. It’s got a Full Metal Jacket structure: just the beginning and end, no middle. https://t.co/D4Jxl56jTY — Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz) May 12, 2023

“This film is like The Social Network meets Silicon Valley meets The Big Short, but I actually enjoy it more than all of those projects because it takes such a human approach to the subject matter,” said TikToker and film enthusiast @jstoobs. “It’s as hilarious as it is tragic.”

Incredible performances

Fans are praising Montreal-raised actor Jay Baruchel and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton for their knockout performances.

Baruchel plays young Mike Lazaridis, the Canadian businessman who founded BlackBerry. In the movie, you’ll see him create the first prototype of the smartphone and experience the trials and tribulations of building a company from the ground up.

Howerton portrays an intense Jim Balsillie, a Canadian businessman who became the chair and co-CEO of BlackBerry.

Many are saying both actors gave the performances of their careers.

If it’s playing anywhere near you, please make sure to do yourself a big favor and check out #BlackBerryMovie. One of the most entertaining and well crafted films of the year so far. Jay Baruchel & Glenn Howerton both deliver the performances of their respective careers here. pic.twitter.com/TVzzLV7dGH — Will Martinez (25-19) (@willmovies) May 17, 2023

#BlackBerryMovie was really damn entertaining. Behind a signature Glenn Howerton performance and the way Matt Johnson chose to shoot the film, your eyes will be glued to the screen. Put Jay & Glenn in more stuff cowards. pic.twitter.com/uIVRb4uJyy — Tyler (@ty_mak32) May 16, 2023

Saw #BlackBerryMovie today. I feel like this is the movie that people kept telling me AIR was. It’s pretty great. And holy shit, Glenn Howerton is legit *incredible* in this movie. One of the best performances of the year. pic.twitter.com/9ophvjfxju — Ezra Cubero (@EzraCubero) May 16, 2023

A show of Canadian excellence

The film is filled with Canadian excellence. Not only does it tell the story of an innovative Canadian company, but it was also created by a Canadian filmmaker and stars many Canadian actors.

“Canadian cinema’s answer to The Social Network. This is a relentlessly live-wire film that deserves its spotlight on the world stage,” wrote The Globe and Mail‘s film critic Barry Hertz.

And one standout moment from the movie involves what will probably be one of the most iconic lines ever uttered about Waterloo, Ontario.

“I’M FROM F**KING WATERLOO! WHERE THE VAMPIRES HANG OUT!” screams Howerton in one scene.

“I’M FROM WATERLOO! WHERE THE VAMPIRES HANG OUT!” We’re gonna be talking about Glenn Howerton in BLACKBERRY for years to come. Positively unhinged mega acting. A genuine movie monster that devours everything in his path. pic.twitter.com/RgpzopXcMc — Jacob Knight (@JacobQKnight) May 13, 2023

Man y’all weren’t kidding about Glenn Howerton in BlackBerry lol. Dude is going scorched earth for 120 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/CydXlqRtwu — Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) May 12, 2023

In fact, Hertz reported that BlackBerry had the highest opening weekend for a Canadian film since 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Canadian box-office numbers are in for BLACKBERRY: $303K, making it highest opening weekend for a Canadian film (English and French) since 2021’s PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (though it’s a wide margin, as the pups earned $1.9M). Matt Johnson’s film also earned $473K from U.S. theaters. — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) May 15, 2023

Not to mention the 97% score it received from Rotten Tomatoes.

‘BLACKBERRY’ is now Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 97% with 75 reviews. Read our review: https://t.co/ejwBAkGMVe pic.twitter.com/UlHsVcu2Zt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2023

Are you going to check out BlackBerry in theatres?