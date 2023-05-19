Movies & TVCuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Why everyone is obsessed with the new "BlackBerry" movie (VIDEOS)

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
May 19 2023, 8:06 pm
Why everyone is obsessed with the new "BlackBerry" movie (VIDEOS)
Svetlana Dik/Shutterstock | IMDb/Rhombus Media

Remember BlackBerry?

The Canadian smartphone brand had people posting BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) statuses and ditching SMS abbreviations using their full QWERTY keyboards in the early aughts.

They were equally beloved by the most popular celebrities and the busiest CEOs.

The iconic phones may have officially been discontinued last year, but their place in the cultural zeitgeist is being renewed thanks to a new film.

The movie BlackBerry by Toronto-born actor and filmmaker Matt Johnson premiered last week, and it’s getting rave reviews.

Here’s why everyone is obsessed with BlackBerry.

Its satirical take on corporate greed with BlackBerry

Just from the trailer, it gives the unhinged, comedic chaos of Uncut Gems with the high stakes seriousness of The Social Network. 

“A company that toppled global giants before succumbing to the ruthlessly competitive forces of Silicon Valley. This is not a conventional tale of modern business failure by fraud and greed,” reads its synopsis. “The rise and fall of BlackBerry reveals the dangerous speed at which innovators race along the information superhighway.”

Moviegoers are impressed with how the film was able to balance fun with a “disquieting undertone.”

“This film is like The Social Network meets Silicon Valley meets The Big Short, but I actually enjoy it more than all of those projects because it takes such a human approach to the subject matter,” said TikToker and film enthusiast @jstoobs. “It’s as hilarious as it is tragic.”

@jstoobs I cant believe how much I loved this movie #blackberrymovie #movies #film ♬ original sound – stoobs

Incredible performances

Fans are praising Montreal-raised actor Jay Baruchel and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton for their knockout performances.

Baruchel plays young Mike Lazaridis, the Canadian businessman who founded BlackBerry. In the movie, you’ll see him create the first prototype of the smartphone and experience the trials and tribulations of building a company from the ground up.

Howerton portrays an intense Jim Balsillie, a Canadian businessman who became the chair and co-CEO of BlackBerry.

Many are saying both actors gave the performances of their careers.

A show of Canadian excellence

The film is filled with Canadian excellence. Not only does it tell the story of an innovative Canadian company, but it was also created by a Canadian filmmaker and stars many Canadian actors.

“Canadian cinema’s answer to The Social Network. This is a relentlessly live-wire film that deserves its spotlight on the world stage,” wrote The Globe and Mail‘s film critic Barry Hertz.

And one standout moment from the movie involves what will probably be one of the most iconic lines ever uttered about Waterloo, Ontario.

“I’M FROM F**KING WATERLOO! WHERE THE VAMPIRES HANG OUT!” screams Howerton in one scene.

In fact, Hertz reported that BlackBerry had the highest opening weekend for a Canadian film since 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Not to mention the 97% score it received from Rotten Tomatoes.

Are you going to check out BlackBerry in theatres?

