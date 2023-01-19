Billie Eilish big-screen concert coming to Cineplex theatres for one night only

Billie Eilish fans are in for a “Lovely” treat next week as her Grammy-nominated concert film will be screened in cinemas across Canada.

Trafalgar Releasing has announced that Billie Eilish Live at the O2 (Extended Cut) is coming to Cineplex theatres across the country for one night only on Friday, January 27.

Approximately 2,500 venues in 70 countries and territories worldwide will be screening the never-before-seen extended version of Eilish’s live arena performance, including cinemas in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal.

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 (Extended Cut) is described as a “visually captivating journey” that commemorates her record-breaking sold-out “Happier Than Ever”, The World Tour in 2022.

The full-length concert performance by the Oscar and multi-Grammy Award-winning superstar features 27 of Eilish’s biggest hits, including “bad guy,” “bury a friend,” “everything i wanted,” and more.

The 95-minute film will also spotlight intimate and unforgettable moments between Eilish and her audience.

“I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show,” said Eilish in a release. “These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world.

“This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Eilish made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards, taking home Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album accolades.

The Los Angeles-born singer is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die,” which won an Academy Award for Best Song in 2022.

Tickets and locations for Billie Eilish Live at the O2 (Extended Cut) can be found at billieattheo2.com.