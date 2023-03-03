Bill Nye the Science Guy is touring five Canadian cities starting this month

Geeks and nerds, listen up — Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Canada to talk about our planet live and in-person, and you won’t want to miss him.

The beloved ’90s icon will make stops in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, Kitchener, and Hamilton, starting with Kitchener on March 27.

“Greetings, Canada! Bill Nye here. I’ll be in your fine nation in just a few weeks,” Nye said in a promotional video, adding that he’ll be chatting with Canadians about climate change, natural disasters, and how we can make the world better for everyone with science.

Nye is an engineer, comedian, author, inventor, and TV personality loved by millions across the world for his signature ways of sparking scientific curiosity in people. He’s won 18 Emmys doing so.

Venues and dates:

Kitchener, Ontario — Centre in the Square — March 27, 2023

Hamilton, Ontario — First Ontario Concert Hall — March 28, 2023

Toronto, Ontario — Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre) — March 29, 2023

Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre — June 20, 2023

Calgary, Alberta — Southern Jubilee Auditorium — June 21, 2023

The tour is suitable for anyone aged 10 years and up, and tickets are available right now.