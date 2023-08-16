Complaint about $6 tip for bill over $100 reignites tipping culture debate

“This couple came in tonight, chatted it up with my bartender for over an hour. She even took pictures of them and gave them great recommendations. Then left this beauty. Lol actually how about you don’t come back?” they stated.

The question of whether or not the 6% tip was justified has once again left the internet torn over tipping culture.

The post does not disclose where this restaurant was located. However, in Canada, the standard for tipping at restaurants is usually between 15% and 18%, according to a Restaurants Canada spokesperson.

The post ignited hundreds of comments, with many expressing how servers should be compensated more by their employers.

“We just need to pay servers a living wage, then there’s no reliance on tips and this bullsh*t from shitty customers like this won’t be an issue,” said one commenter.

“Imagine spending hundreds of dollars and then expected to also pay the employee’s wage,” said another.

“Revert your anger to the employees,” remarked one individual.

“God, tipping culture is stupid. Imagine giving a [$6.50] tip and the waiter gets so upset they shame you over it on Reddit the next day. I’m so glad I don’t have to worry about ruining a person’s day by not paying 1.5 times what I owe because the restaurant I’m at apparently don’t pay their staff and the staff basically has to panhandle for an income,” read another comment.

Some felt that the customers shouldn’t be shamed for leaving the tip they did.

“The whole system needs a reform and overhaul yet it’s the individual customers fault if they don’t tip. When I was broke… would have been grateful for any tip at all, now if you don’t give 20% you are demonized,” stated a commenter.

“You got a tip that’s coming out of someone’s pocket, be thankful. That person might not be rich, they’ve paid for their goods and tipped you out of appreciation,” remarked a Reddit user.

As for Canadians’ sentiments on tipping, most feel that tipping is no longer being used to show appreciation for good service or a job well done.

According to a survey released by the Angus Ried Institute in February 2023 regarding tipping and hospitality in Canada, almost three-quarters of respondents (73%) said they felt like tipping is a way for employers to underpay workers.

The survey also found that 60% of Canadians preferred a “service included” model that would see gratuity scrapped for higher base wages for service workers.

What are your thoughts on this Reddit post and tipping in general? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Isabelle Docto